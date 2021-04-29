From Principal Darrel Prioleau: Mrs. Jessica Bright was chosen as the 2021 Calvert High School Teacher of the Year by her peers. She has trailblazed by setting the example of putting students first, especially during the pandemic. Jessica models true excellence at every level as she assists her peers in navigating and supporting students instructionally.

Comments from her peers:

*Mrs. Bright is an amazing teacher. She connects with each of her students and develops engaging lessons to deliver the class content. Mrs. Bright leads the biology team in creating lessons that are clear, exciting, and interactive (even in a virtual classroom environment).

*Jessica Bright regularly shares instructional strategies to help students master content both with her biology team and the whole school.*She is awesome! Has adapted to virtual learning like a champ!

*Mrs. Bright is a leader in our building when it comes to integrating new technology in the virtual classroom to engage students and increase student understanding of the content.

One of our school improvement initiatives is to increase student engagement through visiting other teachers’ classrooms to see how they integrate new applications in their virtual classrooms.

Mrs. Bright has opened her classroom doors to all teachers. Not only are teachers visiting her classroom, but they also leave excited to utilize those applications in their own classroom based on their observation of Mrs. Bright.

We are truly thankful to have Mrs. Bright represent the continued tradition of CAVS pride in having the courage to be responsible, always showing respect, valuing integrity, and continually striving for excellence.

