The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to stock about 1,000 channel catfish into 11 ponds in central, eastern, and southern Maryland beginning in May. This is a wonderful opportunity for Maryland anglers to catch fish in areas that are not suitable aquatic habitats for traditional recreational species stocking.

Ponds will be stocked with 20 fish per acre, and the fish will weigh three to five pounds each. The catfish should provide fishing opportunities for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned angler, and is an excellent chance to introduce youths or novice anglers to fishing.

The channel catfish were raised at the department’s Joseph Manning Hatchery and Unicorn Lake Hatchery to support recreational fishing. The department will announce each stocking event by the end of the day they occur. Updates will be available on the department website or by signing up to receive daily stocking notifications via email.

Funding for the hatcheries comes from the sale of recreational fishing licenses and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

