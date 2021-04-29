ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (8-11, 6-7 C2C) hosted the University of Mary Washington Eagles (8-13, 6-7 C2C) on Wednesday (Apr. 28) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks dropped their home finale to the Eagles 13-5.

How It Happened

Mary Washington grabbed the lead early with one run in the first inning and proceeded to tack on two more runs in the third. The Seahawks responded with two runs in the bottom half of third, thanks to a RBI double from Jake Wood and a sacrifice fly from Joey Bryner .

St. Mary's College tied the game up at three in the fourth inning with a RBI single from Sam Smith and eventually grabbed a 4-3 lead with a two RBI single from Wood.

and eventually grabbed a 4-3 lead with a two RBI single from Wood. The Eagles captured a 7-5 lead in the sixth inning and added another run in the eighth to pull ahead 8-5. Mary Washington pushed five runs across the plate in ninth for the 13-5 victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Derrick Booker , Wood, Andy Collins , and Brady Waters led the Seahawks with two hits each. Wood recorded a team-best three RBI.

Mark Smith started the game for the Seahawks and pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out two batters. Jake Wills , Jackson Edelman , and Dillon Waters pitched in relief. Edelman and Waters allowed just one earned run each, while Edelman struck out one batter. Waters tallied three strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.

Up Next for the Seahawks

May 5 at Salisbury | 3:30 PM | Sea Gull Baseball Stadium

