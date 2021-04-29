LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Level 4 and Level 6 competitive gymnastics teams were represented at Maryland State Championship competitions with three athletes from Level 4 and four athletes from Level 6 in April. The athletes competed virtually from Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton in vault, bars, beam and floor events.

Level 4 gymnast Allison Perez placed eighth in vault, second in bars and sixth all-around. Level 6 gymnast Camdyn Kiraly placed fourth in bars and 10th all-around. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed in the Level 4 and Level 6 State Championships.

Camdyn Kiraly

Alley Perez

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is extremely proud of all of the hard-working coaches and gymnasts that competed in these meets and looking forward to the remaining State Championship competitions.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call us at 301-862-1462. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

