SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (7-5, 2-3 C2C) traveled to Salisbury University to take on the Sea Gulls (14-0, 7-0 C2C) in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Championship semifinals on Wednesday (Apr. 28) evening. The Seahawks fell to the Sea Gulls 16-7.

St. Mary’s College – 7, Salisbury University – 16

How It Happened

The first half of action was dominated by Salisbury as they scored 11 unanswered goals to hold an 11-0 advantage with 2:33 remaining. The Seahawks eventually found the back of the net with an unassisted goal from Bella Dunigan and headed into halftime trailing 11-1.

St. Mary's College started the second half strong with three-straight goals from Kelly Emge, Lily Davison, and Jayne Barkman. The Seahawks and Sea Gulls split the next four scores until Salisbury held a 13-6 advantage. Davison and Nancy Slaughter netted the Seahawks fifth and sixth scores. Next, Salisbury completed a three-goal run to put the game out of reach, 16-6.

The Seahawks recorded the final goal of the contest when Lucy Gussio beat the opposing goalkeeper with 49 seconds remaining.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland women

Inside the Box Score

Davison and Erin Carmody led the Seahawks with two points each. Stephanie Heffron led the Seahawk defense with a team-high four ground balls and one caused turnover. Barkman collected a team-best three draw controls. In goal, Aimee Uibel gathered 11 saves.

Alexis Strobel led the Sea Gulls with six points off of six assists.

