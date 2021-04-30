LANCASTER, Pa. -The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021 Men’s Swimming Major Award Winners and All-Conference teams on Thursday morning as Cabrini University swept all major awards.
Tre Fissella made his mark this past weekend winning the 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard breaststroke. The junior also tallied 3 conference records to earn Swimmer of the Year.
Freshman Tommy Ronayne grabbed Rookie of the Year after winning the 200 yard individual medley, the 400 yard individual medley and the 200 yard butterfly. Ronayne also broke 2 conference records.
Additionally, Cabrini University was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the coaches of the conference.
The full list of First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All Conference is listed below.
MAJOR AWARDS
Swimmer of the Year: Tre Fissella, Cabrini
Rookie of the Year: Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini
Coaching Staff of the Year: Cabrini University
|EVENT
|FIRST-TEAM
|SECOND-TEAM
|50 Free
|Mac Granto, Cabrini
|Nate Donoghue. St. Mary’s
|100 Free
|Mac Granto, Cabrini
|Nate Donoghue, St. Mary’s
|200 Free
|Cameron Mousley, Cabrini
|Matthew Seifried, Cabrini
|500 Free
|Cameron Mousley, Cabrini
|Jason Figueroa, Marymount
|1650 Free
|Sebastian Ludwig, St. Mary’s
|Cameron Mousley, Cabrini
|100 Butterfly
|Tre Fissella, Cabrini
|Dylan Prophet, Marymount
|200 Butterfly
|Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini
|Dylan Prophet, Marymount
|100 Backstroke
|Kurt Schuehler, Cabrini
|Jaiden Lugo, Marymount
|200 Backstroke
|Trevor Cairns, Marymount
|Jack Kennedy, St. Mary’s
|100 Breaststroke
|Tre Fissella, Cabrini
|Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount
|200 Breaststroke
|Tre Fissella, Cabrini
|Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount
|200 IM
|Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini
|Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount
|400 IM
|Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini
|Trevor Cairns, Marymount
|200 Free Relay
|Cabrini (Fissella, Gray, Taggart, Granto)
|St. Mary’s (Cifuentes Robinson, Shenot, Donoghue, Kennedy)
|400 Free Relay
|Cabrini (Fissella, Taggart. Ronayne, Granto)
|Marymount (Cairns, Pascual, Prophet, Figueroa)
|800 Free Relay
|Cabrini (Granto, Seifried, Mousley, Ronayne)
|Marywood (Cairns, Cabiling, Pascual, Figueroa)
|200 Medley Relay
|Cabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Gray)
|Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa)
|400 Medley Relay
|Cabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Granto)
|Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa)
Final Team Results:
1. Cabrini: 830 points
2. Marymount: 575 points
3. St. Mary’s College of Maryland: 394 points
4. Immaculata: 266 points
5. Marywood: 245 points