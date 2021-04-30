LANCASTER, Pa. -The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021 Men’s Swimming Major Award Winners and All-Conference teams on Thursday morning as Cabrini University swept all major awards.

Tre Fissella made his mark this past weekend winning the 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard breaststroke. The junior also tallied 3 conference records to earn Swimmer of the Year.

Freshman Tommy Ronayne grabbed Rookie of the Year after winning the 200 yard individual medley, the 400 yard individual medley and the 200 yard butterfly. Ronayne also broke 2 conference records.

Additionally, Cabrini University was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the coaches of the conference.

The full list of First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All Conference is listed below.

MAJOR AWARDS

Swimmer of the Year: Tre Fissella, Cabrini

Rookie of the Year: Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini

Coaching Staff of the Year: Cabrini University

EVENT FIRST-TEAM SECOND-TEAM 50 Free Mac Granto, Cabrini Nate Donoghue . St. Mary’s 100 Free Mac Granto, Cabrini Nate Donoghue , St. Mary’s 200 Free Cameron Mousley, Cabrini Matthew Seifried, Cabrini 500 Free Cameron Mousley, Cabrini Jason Figueroa, Marymount 1650 Free Sebastian Ludwig , St. Mary’s Cameron Mousley, Cabrini 100 Butterfly Tre Fissella, Cabrini Dylan Prophet, Marymount 200 Butterfly Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini Dylan Prophet, Marymount 100 Backstroke Kurt Schuehler, Cabrini Jaiden Lugo, Marymount 200 Backstroke Trevor Cairns, Marymount Jack Kennedy , St. Mary’s 100 Breaststroke Tre Fissella, Cabrini Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount 200 Breaststroke Tre Fissella, Cabrini Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount 200 IM Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini Ebraham Cabiling, Marymount 400 IM Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini Trevor Cairns, Marymount 200 Free Relay Cabrini (Fissella, Gray, Taggart, Granto) St. Mary’s (Cifuentes Robinson, Shenot, Donoghue, Kennedy) 400 Free Relay Cabrini (Fissella, Taggart. Ronayne, Granto) Marymount (Cairns, Pascual, Prophet, Figueroa) 800 Free Relay Cabrini (Granto, Seifried, Mousley, Ronayne) Marywood (Cairns, Cabiling, Pascual, Figueroa) 200 Medley Relay Cabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Gray) Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa) 400 Medley Relay Cabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Granto) Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa)

Final Team Results:

1. Cabrini: 830 points

2. Marymount: 575 points

3. St. Mary’s College of Maryland: 394 points

4. Immaculata: 266 points

5. Marywood: 245 points

