LANCASTER, Pa. -The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021 Men’s Swimming Major Award Winners and All-Conference teams on Thursday morning as Cabrini University swept all major awards.

Tre Fissella made his mark this past weekend winning the 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard breaststroke. The junior also tallied 3 conference records to earn Swimmer of the Year.

Freshman Tommy Ronayne grabbed Rookie of the Year after winning the 200 yard individual medley, the 400 yard individual medley and the 200 yard butterfly. Ronayne also broke 2 conference records.

Additionally, Cabrini University was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the coaches of the conference.

The full list of First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All Conference is listed below. 

MAJOR AWARDS
Swimmer of the Year: Tre Fissella, Cabrini
Rookie of the Year: Tommy Ronayne, Cabrini
Coaching Staff of the Year: Cabrini University

EVENTFIRST-TEAMSECOND-TEAM
50 FreeMac Granto, CabriniNate Donoghue. St. Mary’s 
100 FreeMac Granto, CabriniNate Donoghue, St. Mary’s
200 FreeCameron Mousley, CabriniMatthew Seifried, Cabrini
500 FreeCameron Mousley, CabriniJason Figueroa, Marymount
1650 FreeSebastian Ludwig, St. Mary’sCameron Mousley, Cabrini
100 ButterflyTre Fissella, CabriniDylan Prophet, Marymount
200 ButterflyTommy Ronayne, CabriniDylan Prophet, Marymount
100 BackstrokeKurt Schuehler, CabriniJaiden Lugo, Marymount
200 BackstrokeTrevor Cairns, MarymountJack Kennedy, St. Mary’s
100 BreaststrokeTre Fissella, CabriniEbraham Cabiling, Marymount
200 BreaststrokeTre Fissella, CabriniEbraham Cabiling, Marymount
200 IMTommy Ronayne, CabriniEbraham Cabiling, Marymount
400 IMTommy Ronayne, CabriniTrevor Cairns, Marymount
200 Free RelayCabrini (Fissella, Gray, Taggart, Granto)St. Mary’s (Cifuentes Robinson, Shenot, Donoghue, Kennedy)
400 Free RelayCabrini (Fissella, Taggart. Ronayne, Granto)Marymount (Cairns, Pascual, Prophet, Figueroa)
800 Free RelayCabrini (Granto, Seifried, Mousley, Ronayne)Marywood (Cairns, Cabiling, Pascual, Figueroa)
200 Medley RelayCabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Gray)Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa)
400 Medley RelayCabrini (Schuehler, Fissella, Ronayne, Granto)Marymount (Cairns, Cabiling, Prophet, Figueroa)

Final Team Results:
1. Cabrini: 830 points
2. Marymount: 575 points
3. St. Mary’s College of Maryland: 394 points
4. Immaculata: 266 points
5. Marywood: 245 points

