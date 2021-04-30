Annapolis – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Chris Adams today released the following statement on behalf of the House Republican Caucus regarding Delegate Gabriel Acevero’s improper and offensive social media posts about United States Senator Tim Scott.





Senator Scott is the first African-American senator from South Carolina. He is also the first African-American senator to be elected from the southern United States since Reconstruction and the first African-American Republican to serve in the U.S. Senate since 1979. Senator Scott delivered the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night. This morning, Delegate Gabriel Acevero took to Twitter to attack Senator Scott and his comments, accusing Senator Scott of “cooning” and portraying him as slave who refuses to escape.

“Delegate Acevero’s comments regarding Senator Scott are appalling, inflammatory, and have no place in political discourse,” said House Minority Whip Christopher Adams. “Expecting any individual to have a certain set of beliefs or act in a particular manner because of the color of their skin is the very definition of racism. Sadly, this is not the first time Delegate Acevero has engaged in this kind of reckless and incendiary rhetoric.”Delegate Acevero’s attack on Senator Scott is in a similar vein to the divisive racial attack directed at Delegate Brenda Thiam last month by a Democratic operative from Washington County insinuating Thiam was a “house slave” for voting on legislation consistent with her principles and judgement. These comments were condemned by the Republican Caucus and by the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus. Delegate Thiam is the first African American Republican woman to serve in the Maryland General Assembly.

“You can passionately disagree with someone’s opinions and beliefs, but stooping to racially-charged, ad hominem attacks should be beneath the dignity of a member of the House of Delegates”, said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “I hope Delegate Acevero will have the maturity and introspection to apologize for his comments and focus instead on furthering productive dialog on these incredibly important issues. Marylanders expect their leaders to come together and seek solutions to the pressing concerns of our state and nation – not engage in offensive demagoguery”

