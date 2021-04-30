LEONARDTOWN, MD – Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced the immediate lifting of the outdoor mask mandate in Maryland. Face coverings are still required for all Marylanders at all large ticketed venues and indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation. Marylanders who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, especially when physical distancing is impossible.

Additionally, effective Saturday, May 1, all restrictions for outdoor dining are lifted. Standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all restrictions related to outdoor dining capacity and distancing will be lifted. Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government is acting in accordance with the Governor’s orders and is operating under the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery. Please note that St. Mary’s County is permitted to be more restrictive than the state of Maryland, but not less restrictive.

St. Mary’s County Government continues to work with businesses and the community to expand reopening efforts under Governor Hogan’s Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery.

