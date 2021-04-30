LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announce changes in the schedule for curb-side meal distribution. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up from any participating school site even if your student attends a different school as their home school.

Curb-side meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack plus milk and/or water for each student.

Beginning Wednesday, May 5, curb-side meal distribution will only be available for pick-up at the following school sites:

Banneker Elementary Chopticon High

L.M. Dent Elementary Esperanza Middle

Dynard Elementary Great Mills High

Greenview Knolls Elementary Leonardtown High

Lexington Park Elementary Margaret Brent Middle

Ridge Elementary Spring Ridge Middle

Curb-side meal distribution will continue to be available on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Each Wednesday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Each Friday’s meal bag will include food for four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday).

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please send them to www.foodservice@smcps.org.

