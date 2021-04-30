CSM Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. 7 p.m. May 4. Zoom. Guests are invited to hear contributors to the Spring 2021 “Connections” Literary Magazine read and discuss their published works. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/connections-magazine-reading.html

Transfer Thursdays: 11 a.m. May. 6 – 27. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/index.html.

CSM Town Hall Meeting: 5 p.m. May 6. Zoom. Come learn more about the benefits of taking your courses in 7-week sessions. Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer any questions you have. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/town-hall.html

Provocations: 6:30 p.m. May 6. Zoom. CSM Faculty Excellence Lecture Series Provocations features Adjunct Professor of Communication Gina Johnson who will present “A Different Lens: Asian American Speech Communities, Mental Illness Narratives, and How Educators Can Help Increase Help-Seeking Behaviors of Asian American College Students” – in depth research that looks at the gap between collectivist and individualist cultural approaches. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/provocations-series-gina-johnson.html

Ward Virts Concert Series: David Lai. 3 p.m. May 9. CSMDTube. CSM’s Ward Virts Concert Series will feature pianist Jiajun (David) Lai. This performance will be available to watch on CSMDTube for 24 hours starting May 9 at 3 p.m. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/ward-virts-david-lai.html

Student Honors Recital: 7:30 p.m. May 11. Zoom. The Student Honors Recital features solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. This recital will feature a variety of contemporary popular music and standard classical repertoire for specific instruments. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/student-honors-recital.html

CSM 2021 Spring Graduation Virtual Commencement: 1 p.m., May 14. Online. CSM’s Spring Commencement virtual ceremony is planned for Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. More details to follow on the virtual ceremony and in-person activities. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/spring-commencement.html

Dance Ensemble: Our Way Back Home. 12 a.m. May 15. Zoom. Rather than a final performance, the Spring 2021 CSM Dance Ensemble has been working on a project touching on the emotional impact the pandemic has had on artists. Director Stillwagon and students explore the journey dancers have been taking to adapt and continue moving forward in the video performance entitled “Our Way Back Home.” The performance will be posted on CSM’s YouTube Channel on May 15 for two weeks. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/dance-ensemble.html

Jazz and Latin Ensemble “Spring Virtual Big Band and Latin Combo Variety Show:” 7:30 p.m. May 15. Zoom. CSM’s Jazz Ensemble, “Solid Brass,” directed by Randall Runyon, is a community jazz band with membership consisting of CSM students, several military band veterans, and members of the community. They bring to us a concert entitled “Virtual Big Band Variety Show.” The “Ritmo Caché” Latin Ensemble, directed by Dr. Phil Ravita, will feature several old familiar “chestnuts” of Latin American music in styles such as salsa, bolero, and Latin Pop. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/jazz-latin-ensemble.html

Barbershop Concert “Spring Virtual Variety Show:” 7:30 p.m. May 22. Zoom. CSM’s Barbershop Chorus, “Southern Mix,” under the direction of Paul Douglass, is a choir specializing in traditional barber shop-style music and contemporary popular music. “Southern Mix” is a member of the national Barbershop Harmony Society. Although this ensemble is traditionally seen as a men’s ensemble, CSM’s chapter is open to men and women who have an interest in barbershop or close-harmony singing! Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/05/barbershop-concert.html

CSM Closed for Memorial Day Weekend. May 29-31. No classes will be held May 29-31 for Memorial Day weekend. www.csmd.edu.

