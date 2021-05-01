Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have had a total of six miscarriages — one before our miracle son and five since we began trying for a second child more than two years ago. I always wanted a boatload of children, but my husband and I agreed on two before we got married.

Now he wants to call it quits. He doesn’t want to keep trying because he sees the emotional toll each loss has on me. I want to get a second opinion from a fertility specialist who helped a friend with similar issues. The only way I know how to describe the way I feel is that it feels as though “someone” is missing from our family…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...