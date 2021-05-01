SALISBURY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland competed on the first day of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Track & Field Championships on Friday (Apr. 30) afternoon.

Senior Lindsey Stevenson was crowned the first track & field conference champion in St. Mary’s College of Maryland history with a first-place finish in the 10,000M Run.

Stevenson won the 10,000M Run with a time of 40:37.26. This was the only event the Seahawks competed in on Friday. The remainder of the events in the C2C Championships will begin Saturday, May 1, 2021.

