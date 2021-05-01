LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021 Women’s Swimming Major Award Winners and All-Conference teams on Friday morning as St. Mary’s College of Maryland swept all major awards.

Rileigh Krell dominated this past weekend winning the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, and 200-yard backstroke. Krell also tallied three conference records to earn Swimmer of the Year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Freshman Anna Kidd was tabbed Rookie of the Year after winning the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 200-yard individual medley. Kidd also broke two conference records.

Additionally, St. Mary’s was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the coaches of the conference.

The full list of First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All Conference is listed below.

MAJOR AWARDS

Swimmer of the Year: Rileigh Krell , St. Mary’s

Rookie of the Year: Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s

Coaching Staff of the Year: St. Mary’s

Final Team Results

1. St. Mary’s College of Maryland: 721.5 points

2. Cabrini: 608 points

3. Marymount: 462.5 points

4. Marywood: 430 points

5. Immaculata: 313 points

6. Cedar Crest College: 272 points

