LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference announced the 2021 Women’s Swimming Major Award Winners and All-Conference teams on Friday morning as St. Mary’s College of Maryland swept all major awards.

Rileigh Krell dominated this past weekend winning the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, and 200-yard backstroke. Krell also tallied three conference records to earn Swimmer of the Year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Freshman Anna Kidd was tabbed Rookie of the Year after winning the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 200-yard individual medley. Kidd also broke two conference records.

Additionally, St. Mary’s was awarded Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the coaches of the conference.

The full list of First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All Conference is listed below. 

MAJOR AWARDS
Swimmer of the Year: Rileigh Krell, St. Mary’s
Rookie of the Year: Anna Kidd, St. Mary’s
Coaching Staff of the Year: St. Mary’s

EVENTFIRST-TEAMSECOND-TEAM
50 FreeSarah Gudas, CabriniLeila McCloskey, St. Mary’s
100 FreeAnna Kidd, St. Mary’sLeila McCloskey, St. Mary’s 
200 FreeAnna Lapoint, St. Mary’sIsabella Ochalik, Marymount
500 FreeAnna Lapoint, St. Mary’s Megan Fiedler, Cedar Crest College 
1650 FreeAnna Lapoint, St. Mary’sMegan Fiedler, Cedar Crest College
100 ButterflyRileigh Krell, St. Mary’sDelaney Carey, Marymount
200 ButterflyGabby Cholish, Marywood 2:26.18Christina Trnkus, St. Mary’s
100 BackstrokeRileigh Krell, St. Mary’sArianna Koerner, Marymount
200 BackstrokeRileigh Krell, St. Mary’sArianna Koerner, Marymount
100 BreaststrokeAnna Kidd, St. Mary’sTara McCloskey, Cabrini
200 BreaststrokeTara McCloskey, CabriniBailey Edgren, St Mary’s 
200 IMAnna Kidd,
St. Mary’s		Maia Clasby, Marywood
400 IMBailey Edgren, St. Mary’sTara McCloskey, Cabrini
200 Free RelaySt. Mary’s (Kidd, L. McCloskey, Lapoint, Krell)Marymount (Koerner, Carey, Ochalik, DeMarco)
400 Free RelaySt. Mary’s (L. McCloskey, Kidd, Lapoint, Efron)Cabrini (Williams, Allison, T. McCloskey, Gudas)
800 Free RelaySt. Mary’s (Kidd, Efron, Edgren, Lapoint)Cabrini (Hedden, Allison, Williams, Gudas)
200 Medley RelaySt. Mary’s (Krell, Edgren, Trnkus, L. McCloskey)Marymount (Koerner, Sanclementi, Carey, DeMarco)
400 Medley RelaySt. Mary’s (L. McCloskey, Kidd, Krell, Lapoint)Marymount (Koerner, Sanclementi, Carey, Ochalik)

Final Team Results
1. St. Mary’s College of Maryland: 721.5 points
2. Cabrini: 608 points
3. Marymount: 462.5 points
4. Marywood: 430 points
5. Immaculata: 313 points
6. Cedar Crest College: 272 points

