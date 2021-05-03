SALISBURY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland wrapped up competition today (May 1) in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Track & Field Championships hosted by Salisbury University. The highlight of the day was Avery Arizpe bringing home the Seahawks second conference championship with a first-place finish in the 400M Dash. Arizpe finished with a time of 50.13.

Other notable finishes for the Seahawks included a third-place finish from Lindsey Stevenson in the 3,000M Steeplechase. Stevenson recorded a time of 12:09.60 to earn the bronze medal. In addition, Alexander Behzadi earned a fourth-place finish in the 400M hurdles with a time of 59.61.

Both the men’s and women’s Seahawks teams finished in sixth place in the meet. For the full results from the meet, click here.

