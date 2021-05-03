PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 30, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces that Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease certain COVID-19 mitigation measures. Indoor masking, physical distancing and other public health protocols will remain in place.

Effective immediately:

· Masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors in Maryland. Lifting the outdoor masking order is in line with new CDC guidance. Face coverings are still required at all large ticketed outdoor venues as well as indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation. Marylanders who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, especially when physical distancing is not possible.

Effective Saturday, May 1, 2021:

· Standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants and all restrictions related to outdoor dining capacity and distancing will be lifted. Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants.

Businesses must maintain strict attention to health guidance, distancing, and sanitation measures. Local businesses and citizens are encouraged to review the state guidelines online at https://governor.maryland.gov/recovery. For business assistance, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development by email at info@ecalvert.com or call 410-535-4583.

Calvert County Government is open, however, buildings remain closed to the public. The county continues to share updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance, and closures at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...