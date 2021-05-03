The Charles County Department of Health has moved to Phase 3 which means healthy adults age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the department only provides Moderna which is for individuals age 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit charlescountycovid.org. Registration links will be posted on the website every Friday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. for the general population to schedule an appointment.

Upcoming First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Dates:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Location: College of Southern Maryland, LaPlata Campus (8730 Mitchell, Road, La Plata)

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Anyone age 18 and older can walk-in to the first dose clinics and receive a vaccination, as long as supplies last.

We urge all Charles County residents age 65 and older to continue to pre-register at our website. These individuals will continue to be prioritized for vaccinations. Those without internet access and who need help making their appointment may call 301-609-6717 for additional assistance.

