Bring your family and (both 2 and 4-legged) friends out for a special pet-friendly day on May 7th, 2021! There will be one-day-only specials offered at participating shops and restaurants, Open Studios & Workshops at the art studios, Opening Receptions at the galleries, and much more. Our “official” First Friday event time has traditionally been from 5 to 8 PM but many of the businesses will be open before and even after those hours, please check w/ specific locations for their hours of operation.
Featured specials include:
- Arts-related businesses will be open including St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, New View Fiber Works, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, Craft Guild Shop, and others.
- Audience Participation Drum Circle from 6-7 PM and youth Drumline Performance from 7-8 PM hosted by the SoMar Drummers and St. Mary’s County Arts Council
- North End Gallery – will feature their new exhibit “Between Earth and Sky” from 11 AM to 8 PM.
- Old Jail Museum – will be hosting free tours from 10 AM to 7 PM, the Leonardtown Visitors Center is also located at the museum.
- Port of Leonardtown Winery – live music w/ Swingaway from 5:30 to 8:30 PM and also the new Rose Release w/ winemaker Lauren Zimmerman. The Deutsch-Mex and Morgan Salee’s Cheese-Cakery food trucks will be there too!
- Shepherd’s Old Field Market will be offering a variety of shopping opportunities from over 70 different stores and services, their new ice cream shop The Salted Scoop will be open also! From 5 to 7 PM the Animal Relief Fund will be special guests at SOFM and the Furtastic Wash & Barkery will be offering $10 nail trims during this time frame as well.
- St. Mary’s County Arts Council: a Community Art Show – The Cat’s Meow, featuring the kitty themed art of over 30 local artists. Feral Cat Rescue will be present w/ adoptable kittens from 5-8 PM.
- The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM offering 10% off all regularly priced pet items including food, treats, supplements, and more.
- The Rex – Spring Art Show hosted by Libby Mikulewicz featuring the works of local artists.
- Ye Olde Towne Cafe will be offering a delicious Fried Oyster Basket including French fries and cole slaw for $12.99.
Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and more! There will be something for everyone of all ages and interests! Please adhere to current social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines in effect.
Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown, Midtown, and Uptown as they are announced, we look forward to seeing you on May 7th!
Also be sure to check out www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a comprehensive listing of the many shops and restaurants. Please contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event info. Also see the events section at the Visit St. Mary’s County website for additional info about these and other upcoming local events in the area.
A huge note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) members, the SoMar Drummers and the First Friday volunteers for their assistance with these events.
We are especially appreciative of the support from our LBA Platinum Sponsors (Cheseldine Tire & Auto, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, The County Times, & Visit St. Mary’s) who all have contributed to make First Fridays a wonderful community event!
Photo collage courtesy of Visit St. Mary’s MD.
(Please note: Events and related info listed here subject to change by host businesses after publication, please follow up w/ specific locations for any updates. Also note that many businesses offer both in- and out-door access for pets however some may have restrictions, please look for any posted signs and/or check with the staff re: their pet policies.)