Bring your family and (both 2 and 4-legged) friends out for a special pet-friendly day on May 7th, 2021! There will be one-day-only specials offered at participating shops and restaurants, Open Studios & Workshops at the art studios, Opening Receptions at the galleries, and much more. Our “official” First Friday event time has traditionally been from 5 to 8 PM but many of the businesses will be open before and even after those hours, please check w/ specific locations for their hours of operation.

Featured specials include:

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and more! There will be something for everyone of all ages and interests! Please adhere to current social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines in effect.

Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown, Midtown, and Uptown as they are announced, we look forward to seeing you on May 7th!

Also be sure to check out www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a comprehensive listing of the many shops and restaurants. Please contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event info. Also see the events section at the Visit St. Mary’s County website for additional info about these and other upcoming local events in the area.

A huge note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) members, the SoMar Drummers and the First Friday volunteers for their assistance with these events.

We are especially appreciative of the support from our LBA Platinum Sponsors (Cheseldine Tire & Auto, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, The County Times, & Visit St. Mary’s) who all have contributed to make First Fridays a wonderful community event!

Photo collage courtesy of Visit St. Mary’s MD.

(Please note: Events and related info listed here subject to change by host businesses after publication, please follow up w/ specific locations for any updates. Also note that many businesses offer both in- and out-door access for pets however some may have restrictions, please look for any posted signs and/or check with the staff re: their pet policies.)

