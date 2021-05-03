ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan Friday announced that the State of Maryland has opened up direct scheduling for mass vaccination sites. The state’s pre-registration system is closed, and all 831,872 pre-registrants have now been offered appointments.

Direct Scheduling. Marylanders can immediately book an appointment to get vaccinated by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The support center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No-Appointment Vaccinations. Marylanders can now get vaccinated at most mass vaccination sites without any appointment needed. Click here for the schedule.

“We are in a new phase of our vaccination efforts, where we are focused on making sure no arm is left behind,” said Governor Hogan. “Making an appointment to get vaccinated is easier than ever, or you can now just walk up or drive through most of our sites. The faster we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

DAILY POSITIVITY RATE AT EIGHT-WEEK LOW, MORE THAN TWO MILLION MARYLANDERS FULLY VACCINATED

Maryland’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to show dramatic improvements:

The state’s daily positivity rate of 2.79% is the lowest in more than eight weeks, and the 7-day positivity rate is down to 3.7%.



The case rate has dropped by 40% in a little more than two weeks.



COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped again, and are down 48% from their winter peak.

Maryland has now reported more than 4.8 million vaccinations, and more than 2 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated. According to official CDC data, 84.5% of Marylanders 65 and older, and 61.2% of Marylanders 18 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

