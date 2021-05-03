From Principal Michelle Ward: Lisa Meiggs began her career as an art teacher in St. Mary’s County for seven years. Her family moved to Calvert County in 2001, and she became a volunteer in her children’s school, Mutual Elementary. Her volunteering led to substitute teaching in buildings all around the county. In 2015, she took a long-term position as a one-to-one assistant.

When that position ended, she returned to subbing but this time almost exclusively at Barstow. She quickly became a part of our community and subbed almost every day. In 2019, she joined our kindergarten team as an instructional assistant. When our enrollment dropped in 2020, she became our building instructional assistant, which means she is the one that everyone goes to get what they need when they need it. She is the person with the keys to the supply closet that holds the most coveted items in the school: expo markers, chart paper, and masking tape!

She is the person who knows just how to talk to the laminator to get it to seal items flat. She is the person who knows how to change the master roll in the Riso and how to find the one-centimeter piece of paper stuck in the copier. The pandemic really has changed the way we do things, and Ms. Meiggs has adapted right along with us. She is the person who collects, organizes, and distributes the student materials each month. She monitors and supports the Internet Cafe students. She is also the person who gets asked to drop everything and cover a class at a moment’s notice.

But Lisa Meiggs is so much more. She is the smiling eyes, behind the mask, that students see every day all around the school. She is the extra set of hands that staff use to get things done. She is a positive attitude that encourages everyone to do their best. She is without a doubt a VALUED member of our team.

Congratulations to Lisa Meiggs, Barstow Elementary’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.

