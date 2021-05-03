PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – The U.S. Navy has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, evaluating the potential environmental effects of continuing to conduct military testing and training activities within the Patuxent River Complex. These activities are needed to meet current and projected military readiness requirements.

The Draft EIS is available for review and public comment through June 15, 2021. Public involvement is an essential part of the EIS process. Federal, state, and local agencies and officials, and other interested organizations and individuals are encouraged to provide comments.

Copies of the Draft EIS are available for electronic viewing or download at www.PRCEIS.com and at the following libraries: St. Mary’s County Library, Lexington Park Branch; St. Mary’s County Library, Charlotte Hall Branch; Calvert County Library, Southern Branch; Dorchester County Central Library; Somerset County Library, Princess Anne Branch; Lancaster Community Library; and Northumberland Public Library. A compact disc of the Draft EIS can be made available upon request by calling (301) 342-9902.

The Navy is holding virtual public meetings on May 18 and 19 consisting of an online presentation and question-and-answer session, to discuss the proposed action and the draft environmental impact analysis. Further information detailing these meetings and additional supplementary materials may be found on the project website, www.PRCEIS.com .

Comments on the Draft EIS are being accepted until June 15, 2021, through the EIS website at www.PRCEIS.com or US mail. All comments received on the Draft EIS will be considered or responded to in the Final EIS.

Please mail comments to:

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Range Sustainability Office

Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department Attn: PRC EIS Project Manager

23013 Cedar Point Road, Building 2118 Patuxent River, MD, 20670-1183

The Patuxent River Complex includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Bloodsworth Island Range, and the water and airspace where the Navy conducts aircraft testing and training in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

If you have questions about the meetings or would like more information, please visit www.PRCEIS.com or contact the Range Sustainability Office at (301) 342-9902.

