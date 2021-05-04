Waldorf, MD, May 3, 2021 – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their 2021 Youth Baseball Camp dates on Monday afternoon. To purchase a Youth Baseball Camp date, click HERE.

The Blue Crabs will hold two weeks of Youth Baseball Camp this summer, the first being Tuesday, July 20th through Friday, July 23rd. The second and final week of camp will be Tuesday, August 17th through Friday, August 20th. All camp dates fall on Blue Crabs home games, and each athlete will be given a ticket to that night’s game.

Each camp day will run from 10 AM – 3 PM. The cost is $50, and that price gives athletes one day of camp. All camp dates are sold one day at a time, but athletes are more than welcome to purchase as many dates as they desire, all at the same price point.

The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines. Fifty campers will be allowed to sign up each day, and will be separated into five groups of ten. Daryl Thompson, Joe Walsh, and other Blue Crabs players and coaches will provide the instruction.

The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Daryl Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Coach Walsh. This will be followed by on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction. To finish the day, all campers will participate in a scrimmage. The Blue Crabs will be accepting campers ages 8-16.

“Summer baseball camps have always been extremely important to us, using our platform to grow the game of baseball in Southern Maryland. In 2020, this was taken to a new level, after five weeks of camp, the camp attendees and the Blue Crabs coaches and players developed deep bonds, which led to us expanding camp to two weeks this year,” Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel said.

