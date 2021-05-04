WALDORF, MD – Monday, May 3, 2021, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) visited a CVS Pharmacy vaccination site in Charles County. The CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf received an increased vaccine supply through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Congressman Hoyer spoke to staff and medical personnel about the importance of vaccinating as many Marylanders as possible, and how funding provided through the American Rescue Plan has helped accelerate the pace of vaccinations.

“I was glad to visit the CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf this afternoon and learn more about the work our hardworking medical personnel are doing to get vaccines in the arms of Marylanders,” said Congressman Hoyer. “Thanks to funding provided through the American Rescue Plan, our state has been able to dramatically expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure easy access to every Marylander 16 years of age and older. I thanked the staff at the CVS Pharmacy in Waldorf for the critically important work they are doing to protect the health of our families and ensure equitable vaccine access to underserved communities. We must continue to work together to vaccinate as many Marylanders as possible and help our state recover from this public health crisis.”

