Wednesday

A chance of showers before 8 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...