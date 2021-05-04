LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will offer moms free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Others in the party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. The prices at St. Clement’s Island Museum are $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, five and under are free.

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion as free admission for moms only includes museum admissions. It is $7 per person (all ages) for the water taxi, including museum admission. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum prices are $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, five and under are free.

The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is always free admission for all, and visitors are encouraged to visit daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum Stores at all three museums are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items. There is something for everyone. By purchasing from our stores, you’re helping to support your local museums’ preservation and community-service efforts.

For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum, www.facebook.com/1836Light or www.facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.

