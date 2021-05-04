Published by

Reuters

By Lawrence Hurley WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighs whether low-level crack cocaine offenders should benefit under a 2018 federal law that reduced certain prison sentences in part to address racial disparities detrimental to Black defendants.

The nine justices are set to hear the final arguments of their nine-month term that began last October in a case involving a Florida man named Tarahrick Terry that tests the scope of the First Step Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The provision in question made retroactive a 2010 law called the Fair Se…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...