(PASADENA, MD, May 3, 2021) — Hospice of the Chesapeake is raising a glass to all of the community businesses and individuals who helped raise more than $28,000 during its Tuscan Twilight Tasting virtual fundraiser on April 22. After picking up three bottles of wine from Vecchie Terre di Montefili of Italy and Main & Market charcuterie carefully selected to pair with each wine, more than 100 people logged into Zoom for a guided tasting by the winemaker. In between each bottle, participants enjoyed selections from Annapolis Opera performers. The emcee for the evening was Challie Samaras of Zachary’s Jewelers. Sponsors included Omni Business Solutions and Waldorf Toyota.

(April 22, 2021) From left, Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson and Event Coordinator Meg Lawton stand with Main & Market’s Vice President Evie Turner in Annapolis ready to give the Italian wine and charcuterie to participants of the virtual Tuscan Twilight Tasting fundraiser. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen / Hospice of the Chesapeake

Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson said the organization is very pleased with its first-ever virtual fundraising affair, which also was the first philanthropic event to include the community served by Hospice of Charles County. “Of course, with any firsts, you’re nervous about the outcome,” she said. “Our expanded community of generous individuals and businesses helped to make this a wonderful success. We are so grateful for all of our donors, from the tried and true to the very new, who have come to our aid during these difficult times.”

Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s hospice, supportive and bereavement care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

(April 22, 2021) From left, Delegate Edith Patterson, Hospice of the Chesapeake Board member, receives her wine and charcuterie kit from Hospice of Charles County Donor Relations Manager Gwen Russell at the organization’s offices in Waldorf. Credit: Gladys Aguirre / Hospice of the Chesapeake

