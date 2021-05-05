FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Three Seahawks were selected to the 2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Team, the conference announced today (May 4). Jude Brown , Tommy Rinder , and Dominic Venanzi were named to the Second Team.

Brown, a junior attackman, leads the Seahawk offense with 39 points, netting 19 goals and dishing out a team-high 20 assists. A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Brown has also collected 19 ground balls and caused one turnover.

Rinder has been the anchor of the Seahawk defensive unit this season and leads the team with 16 caused turnovers, good for ninth in the conference. The senior defenseman from Annapolis, Maryland has also collected 18 ground balls.

Venanzi has been highly productive from the midfield position by recording 26 goals and eight assists for a total of 34 points. His total in goals and points is good for second on the team. Additionally, the senior from Bel Air, Maryland has scooped up 18 ground balls this season.

The Seahawk men’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Wednesday, May 5 when they travel to Salisbury University to take on the No. 1 seeded Sea Gulls in the C2C Men’s Lacrosse Championship semifinals. Opening faceoff is set for 4 PM.

