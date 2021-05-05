Published by

Reuters

By Elizabeth Culliford (Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s oversight board on Wednesday will decide whether to uphold the company’s indefinite suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president. At the time of the suspension, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...