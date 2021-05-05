Hollywood, MD- Historic Sotterley officially begins its Guided Tour season on Friday, May 7th, and we have a brand-new offering for 2021! Along with our wonderful, guided tours with a trained docent, we will also offer a self-guided tour that can be accessed from your cell phone as you wander the site.

This self-guided tour will be available whether you take a guided tour or choose the Grounds Tour, and it will even be made available if you come for a visit on a day when the Visitor Center is not open. (Grounds Tour fees still apply when Visitor Center is closed, and the fee applies to photographers.)

We are excited to share this new self-guided tour with our visitors and know that it will help bring Sotterley’s history and stories to life.

Please be aware that our Guided Tours will still be outside for the time being, and the Visitor Center will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (This schedule is subject to change as the season progresses, however, so please check the website for updates.) Sotterley will follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID. Reservations are available but not necessary. Call if you would like to reserve a tour time—301-373-2280.

Guided tours will be held:

· Friday and Saturday at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 1:00 pm. 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm

· Sundays at Noon, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm.

The grounds are open seven days a week except for holidays. Monday– Saturday from 10:00 am—4:00 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11:30—4:00 pm.

