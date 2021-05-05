Update via Maryland State Police-La Plata Barracks:

(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash this afternoon in Charles County that killed two people.

The first deceased is identified as Cynthia H. Froehlich, 64, of White Plains, Md. She was the driver and only occupant of a 2016 Toyota Camry.

The second deceased is identified as Courtney D. Woodward, 31, of California, Md. She was the driver and only occupant of a 2020 Hyundai Accent.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. today, troopers from the La Plata Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on Rt. 6 in the area of Rogers Mill Place, La Plata, Md. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Witnesses told investigators the Hyundai driven by Woodward was being operated in a negligent manner. The preliminary investigation indicates the Hyundai was being driven westbound in the eastbound lane of Rt. 6, when it collided with the Toyota driven by Froehlich, which was traveling eastbound on Rt. 6, east of Rogers Mill Place.

Woodward was ejected from the Hyundai. She was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates she was not wearing a seat belt.

Froehlich was trapped in her vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.

The investigation is continuing.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.- This has been confirmed as a fatal crash. Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police- La Plata Barrack are conducting the investigation.

Out of respect for the families involved, no pictures will be published at this time and we ask that no names be mentioned.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will give more information once released by officials.

La Plata, MD- Emergency units in Charles County responded to a major motor vehicle crash in La Plata, MD this afternoon on Charles Street between Bel Alton Newtown Road and Cooksey Road. Reports from the scene indicate a head-on collision between two vehicles with one person ejected.

Charles Street between Bel Alton Newtown Road and Cooksey Road will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction.

At this time the condition of the victims is not confirmed.

