LEONARDTOWN, MD – Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? This is your chance to dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Collection Day! This event will be held Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Department of Aging & Human Services, located at 41780 Baldridge St, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to work with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation to provide this event free of charge to the community. Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered.

For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

For information on the safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets and syringes, please visit www.smchd.org/disposal.

Like this: Like Loading...