Becky is a 2-year-old, 29-pound, tri-color beagle mix that loves people and other dogs. She is a playful, happy girl that easily makes new friends. Becky has enjoyed sniffing and exploring with her foster brother and sister.

She would like a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home. Becky has finished up her vetting and is ready for her happy ever after.

If you are interested in adopting Becky send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

