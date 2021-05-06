Prince Frederick, MD- Three students from Calvert County Public Schools won awards at Maryland History Day, held virtually this year, and advanced to the National History Day Contest that will be held in June. These students earned a spot to compete at the state contest by winning at the local level with their projects that were based on the 2021 theme of “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

Devin Page, who teaches at Northern Middle School, received the Calvert County History Day Teacher of the Year award.

The students advancing to the National History Day contest are:

•Ruby Niederhauser – Northern Middle School, Junior Division Research Paper, What Hath God Wrought? The Effect of Morse Code and the Telegraph on American History, 2nd Place

•Grace Minakowski – Northern Middle School, Junior Division Individual Exhibit, Bletchley’s Enigma, 2nd Place

•Adaline Ruff – Calvert High School, Senior Division Individual Documentary, Birth of a Nation: Communicating the Lie, 1st Place

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “I commend all of our students who completed History Fair projects this year, as well as their teachers. Congratulations to Adaline, Ruby, and Grace for their outstanding achievement.”

Maryland History Day is the culmination of a year-long educational program sponsored by the Maryland Humanities Council and affiliated with National History Day. After selecting a historical topic that relates to an annual theme, students conduct extensive research by using libraries, archives, museums, and oral history interviews. They analyze and interpret their findings, draw conclusions about their topics’ significance in history, and create final projects that present their work.

