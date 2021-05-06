Ryan Graves and Jack Koch finished second and third, respectively, at the Maryland JUCO Golf Championship at the Golf Club at South River on April 29.

Graves shot an 81 while Koch finished with a round of 86. With these scores, Koch finished second in the conference season standings with a final score of 24 points, and Graves finished third with 16.5. Graves beat out fellow Hawk Jake Gleason by half a point for the final medal spot.

Gleason shot an 88 at the championship match, and Jackson Bennett shot a 92. Bennett ended the season with 9.5 points.

Koch will be heading to play in the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana, from May 18-21.

