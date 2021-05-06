From Principal Sabrina Bergen: Mrs. Ciardiello is a passionate, dedicated math teacher at Plum Point Middle School. She has taught at Plum Point Middle for six years, and this is her twenty-first year in education. Mrs. Ciardiello is a deep thinker, problem solver, and collaborator.

This school year, Mrs. Ciardiello has embraced virtual and hybrid teaching and works tirelessly to create engaging lessons that meet each of her student’s needs. Mrs. Ciardiello truly cares about her students’ education. She takes the time to come into the Internet Café and work with all the students, not just her own. If you are ever looking for an educator who embodies service through her teacher leadership, look no further than Mrs. Ciardiello.

Mrs. Ciardiello works collaboratively with the math department, the school’s Instructional Leadership Team, and her grade-level team to find creative solutions to whatever problems we are investigating. Mrs. Ciardiello has established a great rapport with her students; she seeks to understand deeper struggles that a student may be going through and is always there to be the warm supporter that they need. The positive impact she has on the students at our school is due to her caring spirit and love of teaching.

Mrs. Ciardiello pours her heart and soul into everything she does, and her commitment to Plum Point Middle and her students’ success is unparalleled. Plum Point Middle School is thrilled to congratulate Mrs. Ciardiello as the Plum Point Middle Teacher of the Year.

