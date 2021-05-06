Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today launched a free mobile COVID-19 testing program to enhance testing engagement and access in underserved communities statewide. The program comprises two mobile testing teams that will visit each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions over the next 12 weeks.

“As we continue to vaccinate more Marylanders, we are also racing against the spread of more contagious COVID variants,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Testing, along with contact tracing, are parallel efforts that remain critical to our ability to identify and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks and will enable us to end the pandemic.”

As part of a larger effort to shift COVID-19 testing from large testing centers toward smaller, more community-based testing, the Maryland COVID-19 Testing Task Force is working with local health departments to deploy the program’s mobile testing teams. The program is offering PCR tests, in partnership with MAKO laboratories, with results available with 24-48 hours.

Mobile teams will begin this week in Somerset and Charles counties, visiting Somer Cove Marina, Mt. Carmel Church, the Charles County Government Building and Waldorf Jaycees. Next week, teams will visit St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Worcester Counties.

“From the start of this pandemic, our goal was to make testing for COVID-19 as easy as it can be, no matter where in Maryland you live,” said Jon Weinstein, director of the Maryland COVID-19 Testing Task Force. “As people increase their activity outside the home, we are evolving Maryland’s COVID-19 testing strategy to meet people where they are and to better support our communities.”

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit the testing site locator at covidtest.maryland.gov. Mobile testing locations may be found by selecting “search Mobile Testing Sites only.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...