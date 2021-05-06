ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered, as the state’s key health metrics continue to decline across the board.

62.9% of Adults With At Least One Dose. In total, Maryland has reported 5,047,436 vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 62.9% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 85.2% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Direct Scheduling and Walk-Ups Available. Marylanders can now immediately book an appointment to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COVID-19 CASE RATE AT SIX-MONTH LOW, DAILY POSITIVITY RATE AT NINE-WEEK LOW

The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K is down by 52% over the last three weeks and is at its lowest level since October 26.



The state’s daily positivity rate of 2.77% is the lowest in nine weeks, and the 7-day positivity rate is down to 3.66%.



COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to decline and are down 54% from their winter peak.

