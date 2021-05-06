ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (2-5, 0-3 C2C) fell this afternoon (May 4) to Coast-to-Coast Conference foe, Salisbury University (6-3, 2-3 C2C) in the first round of the conference championships. The final score was 9-0 in the Sea Gulls favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Salisbury- 9

Doubles –

Keawe Shepherd Johnson and Liam Pratt battled hard against Salisbury’s duo of Stefan Hein and Patrick MacLean but dropped the match 8-6.

Singles –

Sam Sheats played in the number two spot and fought hard but lost his match 7-5,6-3 to Salisbury’s Brad Pappalardo.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland



Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the Seahawks 2020-21 season.

