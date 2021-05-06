Friday

A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 5 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Low around 45. Northwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

