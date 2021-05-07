PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 6, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recognizes the tireless work and immeasurable impact of educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-8, 2021.

“The BOCC extends heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation for educators in Calvert County and throughout the nation, who have gone to extraordinary lengths during an unpredictable year to keep their students connected and moving forward,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “In a year where classrooms could be virtual, in-person or both, teachers’ creativity and commitment to student success has created a sense of community and support when our children needed it most. Teachers change lives every day; each of us has had a teacher who has shaped, inspired and pushed us to become better. We are proud of the work they do to ensure their students – our community’s most precious resource – have the tools they need to reach their highest potential.”

The BOCC encourages all citizens to join in thanking teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week and throughout the year.

