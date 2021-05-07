The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites the community to virtually enjoy a variety of performances during the college’s end-of-semester arts season.

“The talented performers of the music and dance programs will close out the spring semester with performances and events throughout May,” said CSM’s Arts, Humanities, Social Science, and Education Division Chair and Professor of Music and Coordinator of Music, Theater, and Dance Dr. Stephen Johnson.

All events, which range from dance, visual art, instrumental and choral music and a barbershop performance, will be virtual. Watch parties for music performances will be held via Zoom. Participants can use the registration link included in each listing to RSVP for events of interest. For more information visit www.csmd.edu/Arts.

Calendar:

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Chamber Choir and Chorale Spring Showcase. 7:30 p.m., May 6. The Choral Spring Showcase will feature the college’s Choral and Chamber Choir, conducted by Siobhan O’Brien. This virtual showcase will feature small and large ensemble vocal numbers as well as vocal chamber music and solos by members of the ensembles. Free. RSVP at the Zoom link in CSM’s online events calendar at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/index.html.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Student Honors Recital. 7:30 p.m., May 11. Coordinated by Dr. Antony Zwerdling, this virtual recital will feature solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. A variety of vocal and musical instrument performances with contemporary popular music and a standard classical repertoire for specific instruments will be featured. Free. RSVP at the Zoom link in CSM’s online events calendar at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/index.html.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Jazz and Latin Ensemble Concert. 7:30 p.m., May 15. CSM’s Jazz Ensemble, Solid Brass, directed by Randall Runyon, is a community jazz band with membership including CSM students, several military band veterans and members of the community. The Solid Brass will present a concert called “Virtual Big Band Variety Show.” The Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble, directed by Dr. Phil Ravita, will feature several familiar classics in Latin American music in styles such as salsa, bolero and Latin pop in the Ritmo Caché part of this virtual concert. Free. RSVP at the Zoom link in CSM’s online events calendar at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/index.html.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Barbershop Chorus Concert. 7:30 p.m., May 22. CSM’s barbershop chorus, Southern Mix, under the direction of Paul Douglass, will present a concert of barbershop standards as well as small ensemble singing and some contemporary music. The Southern Mix is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a national organization. Free. RSVP at the Zoom link in CSM’s online events calendar at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/index.html.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Dance Ensemble Performance. May 15-31. The CSM Dance Ensemble, under the direction of Laura Stillwagon, rather than a final performance, has been working on a project touching on the emotional impact the pandemic has had on artists. This Spring 2021 Ensemble explores the journey dancers have been taking to adapt and continue moving forward in the video performance entitled “Our Way Back Home.” The performance will be posted on CSM’s YouTube Channel on May 15 and then for two weeks afterward.

