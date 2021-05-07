ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (3-10, 1-5 C2C) traveled to Salisbury University to take on the #3 Sea Gulls (12-1, 4-0 C2C) on Wednesday (May 5) afternoon. The Seahawks wrapped up their season in the semifinals of the C2C Men’s Lacrosse Championships by falling to Salisbury 28-3.

St. Mary’s College – 3, #3 Salisbury – 28

How It Happened

Salisbury took control of the game early with a 7-0 run in to start the first quarter. The Seahawks tallied their first goal of the game at the 2:25 mark of the first frame with a goal from Jude Brown .

. St. Mary’s College started the second stanza strong by recording two of the first three scores. Abe Hubbard and Dominic Venanzi found the back of the net for the Seahawks. Venanzi’s goal pushed his career total in points to 100 as a Seahawk.

From there, the Seahawks were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

