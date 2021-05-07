SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (8-12, 6-8 C2C) traveled to Salisbury University to take on the #3 Sea Gulls (20-3, 13-1 C2C) on Thursday (May 6) afternoon. The Seahawks fell to the Sea Gulls 6-0 in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action.

St. Mary’s College – 0, #3 Salisbury University – 6

How It Happened

Salisbury grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the first inning and added another run in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Sea Gulls tacked on one run in both the third and fifth innings to extend their lead to 6-0.

The game remained scoreless for the rest of the contest and Salisbury captured the 6-0 victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Jake Wood recorded the lone hit of the game for the Seahawks. Mark Smith started the game on the mound and threw two innings, striking out one batter and allowing two earned runs. Jake Wills , Tyson Johnson , and Dillon Waters pitched two innings each in relief. All three pitchers tallied one strikeout each and only allowed two runs between the three of them.

Clayton Dwyer pitched eight innings for the Sea Gulls, holding the Seahawks scoreless and allowing one hit. Scott Cameron led Salisbury from the plate with three hits and three RBI.

Up Next for the Seahawks

May 9 at Christopher Newport | 12 PM (DH) | Captains Baseball Park

