BALTIMORE, MD (May 7, 2021) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson has announced that over 169,493 unemployment insurance claimants have already selected their new benefit payment method in their BEACON 2.0 portal just once week after the initial launch. 147,181 (87%) claimants have selected direct deposit and 22,312 (13%) claimants have selected paper check.

“We are thrilled that in just one week, over 163,000 of Maryland’s unemployment insurance claimants have already selected their new benefit payment method with the large majority selecting direct deposit,” said Labor Secretary Robinson. “While there are still two more weeks before the deadline on May 21, I strongly encourage claimants to visit their BEACON portal and make their selection as soon as possible to prevent a delay in benefit payments.”

Claimants should pay close attention to the following timeline and take the necessary actions by the deadline:



All claimants will receive a series of emails throughout the transition reminding them of these critical deadlines and the actions they need to take. Each time a claimant logs into their BEACON 2.0 portal, they will see a pop-up window providing instructions to select their preferred payment method. While a claimant can postpone making a selection if they need additional time, the department strongly recommends that claimants choose their payment method as soon as possible to prevent a delay in benefit payments.

Claimants are strongly encouraged to enroll in direct deposit if they have a checking or savings account and their financial institution is able to receive direct deposits. If claimants do not have an account with a financial institution, but would like to select direct deposit as their payment method, they should consider opening a bank or credit union account now. There are many options in Maryland.

To learn more general information about bank and credit union accounts, read the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation’s Frequently Asked Questions. To learn about some of the many bank account options available for Marylanders, visit the CASH Campaign of Maryland’s Bank On Maryland program. Claimants may also contact a financial institution of their choice. Please note it is a consumer’s responsibility to thoroughly research and review any information provided by any of these entities before opening an account.

For more information about the transition to direct deposit, please read the Direct Deposit of Benefit Payments Frequently Asked Questions or visit MDunemployment.com.

Like this: Like Loading...