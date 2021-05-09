BALTIMORE (May 5, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $12 million in grants and loans today to reduce pollution and improve a drinking water system. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“These are smart investments to protect public health, continue our climate progress and prevent water pollution in Maryland communities and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Innovative partnerships like the Clean Water Commerce Act pay-for-performance contract with Anne Arundel County help sustain the progress we’ve made and achieve the bold goals we’ve set for a healthier Chesapeake watershed.”

The following projects were approved today:

Anne Arundel County Municipal Discharge at Cox Creek and Patuxent Water Reclamation Facilities project – Anne Arundel County



A Bay Restoration Fund grant of up to $9,498,475 to the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works will allow for the development and implementation of advanced technology and an expanded wastewater treatment regime to provide additional nutrient pollution reductions beyond enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) goals. MDE will provide annual payments for verified reductions of nitrogen and phosphorus beyond ENR levels. This funding is under the Clean Water Commerce Act, which expanded the uses of the Bay Restoration Fund to include the costs associated with the purchase of cost-effective nitrogen, phosphorus, or sediment load reductions. For this project, estimated annual purchases are between $1 million and $2 million, depending on the actual verified reductions. The project is part of MDE efforts to achieve additional nutrient and sediment reductions to offset the projected increase in nutrient and sediment loadings from runoff due to climate change.

St. Clement Shores Water System Replacement Phase II project – St. Mary’s County

A $2,389,167 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan to the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission will fund the second phase of the St. Clement Shores Water System Replacement project. The project includes the planning, design and construction to replace about 10,400 feet of water line. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Crisfield Inflow and Infiltration Removal Phase I project – Somerset County

Funding of $623,186 – a $311,593 Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund and a $311,593 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund, both to the City of Crisfield – will help fund repairs to the city’s sewage collection system. The project will reduce inflow and infiltration of water into the sewage collection system and decrease the number and severity of sanitary sewer overflows while lowering operating costs for the city. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

