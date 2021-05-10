Budds Creek, MD- Ben Bowie made his first start of the season a good one as he took top honors in last Saturday night’s 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature.

The win for Bowie, aboard his Rocket no.17, would be the former two-time division champions 10th career Crate feature score. Bowie darted into the lead from his second starting spot but would have to contend with a pesky Jeremy Pilkerton who dogged Bowie the entire way to preserve the win.

“Jeremy and I raced hard out there tonight and we made some contact a few times,” Bowie stated in victory lane. “If he had of gotten around me, I don’t think I would’ve been able to catch him.”

“It’s pretty cool to win the first time out this season.” Ed Pope Jr was solid in third with Megan Mann and Chuck Bowie completing the top-five.

Fifteen-year-old talent Drake Troutman snared the lead from Rick Hulson on the second lap and ran off to an impressive win in the 20-lap “Renegades of Dirt” E-Mod main. Troutman’s win would be his career first with the E-Mod but would mark his overall third at the track as he’s captured a pair of Late Model wins.

“It’s a shame we only had six cars, but we’ll take a win however we can get them” Bret Hamilton, Brent Bordeaux, Rick Hulson, and Paul Washington trailed at the finish.”

In support class action, PJ Hatcher returned to his winning ways as he scored his 4th of the season and career 19th in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Colin Long became the first repeat winner with his victory in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main and Dominic King remained undefeated as he scored his third straight 15-lap U-Car victory.

The Strictly Stock feature was postponed due to a track emergency and will be made up at a later date.

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Ben Bowie, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr, Megan Mann, Chuck Bowie, Cody Stamp, Mike Raleigh, Joe Bounds

E-Mod feature finish

Drake Troutman, Bret Hamilton, Brent Bordeaux, Rick Hulson, Paul Washington, David Kendall

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Stevie Gingery, Marty Hanbury, Ben Pirner, Mike Bladen, Steve Hilgenberg, John Cobb, Walt Homberg

Hobby Stock feature finish

Colin Long, Mikey Latham, Eric Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, Billy Crouse, Stephen Suite, Savannah Windsor, Mason Hanson, Watson Gordon, Wyatt Hanson, Austin Lathroum, Buddy Dunagan, Troy Kassiris

DNS- Raymond Reed

U-Car feature finish

Dominic King, Seth Hood, Kristy Whitehouse, Earl Whitehouse III, Faith Lacey, Emily Quade, Ashley Stansell, Earl Whitehouse IV, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Brooke Bowles, Joey Suite, Lonnie Hobday, Joe Beard, Brian Cusick, Mackenzie Smith

