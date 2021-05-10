(Waldorf, MD, May 10, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their 2021 Spring Training Schedule on Monday afternoon.

After the longest offseason in Blue Crabs’ franchise history, baseball is back. In preparation for the 2021 season, the Blue Crabs will play four Spring Training games in total, all at Regency Furniture Stadium. The first three Spring Training Games are closed to the public, but fans get in free to the team’s fourth and final Spring Training game on May 22nd, coinciding with the Blue Crabs’ 2021 Fan Fest.

All Blue Crabs players will report to Regency Furniture Stadium by Monday, May 17th. The squad’s first exhibition game is on Wednesday, May 19th at 1:00 PM against the California Dogecoin. The California Dogecoin are a member of the Liberation Professional Baseball League, and are named after the digital currency, “Dogecoin”. The Blue Crabs play the Dogecoin again on Thursday, May 20th at 1:00 PM.

On Friday, May 21st at 1:00 PM, the Blue Crabs play host to the traveling Black Sox professional baseball team. The Black Sox are a professional baseball team that travels the country playing against other teams. The Blue Crabs’ final Spring Training exhibition game is on Saturday, May 22nd at 1:00 PM against the Black Sox. Fans will be allowed to attend this final game, and admission is free. During this game, the Blue Crabs’ 2021 Fan Fest will be taking place from 12-3.

“Spring Training is when you get to see the offseason’s hard work of assembling a team come to life. These weeks are critical for determining the opening day lineup, implementing schemes, and clubhouse chemistry” Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel said.

