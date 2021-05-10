Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce the appointment of six central office and school administrators.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are happy to promote several of our current staff and welcome two people from other school districts as we look ahead to a full school opening this fall.”

Marcy Gruver has been named Supervisor of Elementary English Language Arts. Since 2013, she has served as a Supervisor of Special Education. Prior to joining the Special Education Department, Ms. Gruver was the dean at Barstow and Mutual Elementary Schools. Ms. Gruver started her teaching career in 2003 at the Harbour School in Annapolis, Maryland where she worked until 2007, before accepting a position as a special education teacher at Sunderland Elementary School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2003 and her master’s degree in Leadership in Teaching from the College of Notre Dame in 2007.

James Carpenter has been promoted from assistant principal at Northern High School to principal at Southern Middle School. Mr. Carpenter began his career with Calvert County Public Schools in 2001 as a business education teacher at Patuxent High School. The next year, he moved to Calvert High School as an assistant principal, then to the Career and Technology Academy as acting assistant principal/teacher specialist. After working in several other states, Mr. Carpenter came back to Calvert County in 2012 as an assistant principal at first Calvert High and then Northern High. Before becoming an administrator here, he taught middle and high school students, as well as coached football at the high school and college level and served as a police officer in Montgomery County and Oklahoma City.

Tammie Rudzinski will transition from assistant principal at Sunderland Elementary to principal of St. Leonard Elementary. Ms. Rudzinski began teaching in 1997 in Howard County and then moved to Anne Arundel County. Prior to coming to Calvert County as an assistant principal, Ms. Rudzinski served as a foster grandparent coordinator, supervising teacher, arts integration liaison, and a Right Start advisor. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Elementary Education from the University of Maryland and her Master of Administration from Loyola University in 2003.

Maureen Stewart will move from dean/IEP facilitator at St. Leonard Elementary to assistant principal at Sunderland Elementary. Ms. Stewart began her career with Calvert County Public Schools as a substitute teacher and was hired as an instructional assistant assigned to Windy Hill Middle School. In 2013, Ms. Stewart served as a dean at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus and Dowell Elementary. During the 2015-2016 school year, she taught fourth grade at Beach Elementary. She was then appointed as the dean at Dowell Elementary. She also served as an IEP facilitator at Plum Point Elementary before becoming the dean /IEP facilitator at St. Leonard Elementary. Ms. Stewart received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1990 from Longwood College, now University, and her Master of Science in Elementary Education in 1993 from Old Dominion University.

Rebecca Brennan, currently a teacher in Harford County Public Schools, was appointed assistant principal at Windy Hill Middle School. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Human Development from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2012 and her Master of Arts: Educational Leadership and Human Resource Development from Towson University in March of this year. She began teaching 3rd grade in September 2012 in Castle Rock, Colorado and has taught 3rd and 5th grades in Harford County.

Andrea Young is joining the Northern High staff as assistant principal after serving as an administrative intern at North Point High in Charles County. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Akron. Ms. Young taught high school at McKinley High in Ohio and St. Charles High School in Charles County.

