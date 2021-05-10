Saturday, May 08, 2021: Poets’ Circle (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4782067. 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Register to receive a link to participate an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, May 08, 2021: Garden Smarter: Virtual Tour of the MG Demo Gardens https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754044. 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Take a digital tour of the Calvert Resource Building Demonstration Gardens, and learn the importance of native plants. Includes examples of a sensory garden and rain garden. is subject to change due to Covid19.

Saturday, May 08, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943490. 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We'll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at the Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5.Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring a blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Fairview Branch Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.

Monday, May 10, 2021: It's Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5057621. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It's Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It's Elementary clips on Calvert Library's YouTube channel. Check out Calvert Library's It's Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don't forget to invite your friends!

Tuesday, May 11, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/494349. 1 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We'll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at the Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Fairview Branch Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021: Tuesday Tunes: Kane Shimabukuro & Tara "Trinity" Villanueva: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5082160. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with Kane Shimabukuro & Tara "Trinity" Villanueva with Hawaiian song and dance. Link to the performance: https://bit.ly/3aqlj8P . Tuesday Tunes: Hawaiian. This performance will be broadcast via Enoch Pratt Free Library's Facebook page.Born and raised in Columbia Maryland, Kane has always had a fondness for all things Hawaiian. He began his studies in Hawaiian culture at the age of 2 and has gone on to perform in various venues throughout the world. Kane continues to learn and share his love and knowledge of Hawaiian and other Polynesian cultures through song and dance. Washington, DC resident Tara "Trinity" Villanueva is a story teller, an award-winning classical pianist, songwriter, a Broadway singer/actre

Tuesday, May 11, 2021: STEAMakers: Monster Mouth Kit & Live FutureMakers Event https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4941685. 6:30pm-7:15pm. Make a wacky monster that opens and closes it?s mouth! Learn about pneumatics and patterns of motion as you engineer. Register children individually to reserve their supply kit. Pick up your kit beginning April 13 at any branch or through curbside appointment. Link to live Zoom event with STEM coaches from FutureMakers will be sent via email one day prior to event. Kit has small parts, for ages 5+. For those unable to attend, the live event will be recorded and the link will be provided to registrants via email. The kits and live event are intended for elementary aged children. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Not for children under the age of 3. If you order your kits through a curbside appointment please put in the Notes section that you are picking up your STEAMaker kits and the name(s) of the registered children.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851163. 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday's of every month. By registering, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). For additional information contact: Shirley Garner, 443-699-5120, shirley.garner@maryland.gov, Raymond Newby, 443-699-4468 Raymond.newby@maryland.gov, George Hawley, 410-241-7586 George.hawley@maryland.gov

Wednesday, May 12, 2021: Southern Alzheimer's Caregivers' Support Group (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4940913. 3:00pm-4:00pm. This is a group for caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimer's disease. >Register by emailing Rev. Charles Harrell charrell@asbury.org or Dennis Poremski dporemski@asbury.org. You will receive a Zoom link just before the group meets.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021: "Hamilton" as History: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4963437. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Have you ever wondered how much of the hit musical "Hamilton" is true? Dr. Chretien Guidry of the College of Southern Maryland will be leading the 2-part discussion to explore how history and music blend together to tell Hamilton's story and contribute to the retelling of our Nation's foundation. Music will be involved! Appreciate Alexander Hamilton's life through Lin-Manuel Miranda's haunting lyrics "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story." Be reveled by "The Room Where it Happens" which lays out how the federal government made lasting impactful decisions. Delve deeper into our founding era through this collection of primary source documents and images at https://www.gilderlehrman.org/sites/default/files/GLI_RevisitingtheFoundingEra_Reader.pdf . This program is part of Revisiting the Founding Era, a three-year national initiative of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History presented in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Constitution Center, with generous support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Thursday, May 13, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5112008. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We'll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. If you haven't already signed up for our Discord server, please do so using this link: https://forms.gle/2xnSYVKpBrPo8aZg6

Thursday, May 13, 2021: Alzheimer's Caregivers Support (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4896184. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker. The link to participate in this Zoom meeting will be emailed to all registrants an hour before the event.

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943505. 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We'll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Annmarie Sculpture Garden! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. . Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms.Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TEENS (Zoom, Discord, Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5044169. 2:00pm-5:00pm. Meet up the 3rd Saturday of each month and have fun with D&D. Players of all levels and interest welcome.

Sunday, May 16, 2021: Sharing Stories with Hula!: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5082240. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Join us as we celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by learning about one of the most beautiful storytelling methods, the Hula. We will learn one dance that can be shared with the entire family!

Click here for a link to the performance: https://bit.ly/32BU7zY . This program will be broadcasted on the Enoch Pratt Free Library Facebook page. It can be watched after the broadcast has ended in the Facebook Live video library.This program is part of the Imagination Celebration, celebrating children's creativity with special events, arts and crafts, and more throughout the month of May. The Imagination Celebration is made possible by Transamerica.

Monday, May 17, 2021: It's Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5057622. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It's Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Check out Calvert Library's It's Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don't forget to invite your friends!

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Kellam's Field https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943497. 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We'll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Kellam's Field! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. . Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Kellam's Field Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4835487 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of "The Queen's Gambit" by Walter Tevis. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744535. 9:00am-11:00am. Offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center, this is an interactive workshop for resume and cover letter writing help. Looking for a job, or a better job? Don't miss this free class.

Registration closes the Monday before the event. Job search help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. By registering for this class, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). AJC staff, Tanya Wallace, will contact you with initial materials and explain the MWE registration process. If you have questions or do not wish to register on MWE, you can contact Ms. Wallace directly at tanya.wallace@maryland.gov to get help on this topic.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744613. 1:00pm-3:00pm. Hone your interview skills with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center! Interactive workshop with mock interviews and advice for in-person as well as virtual meetings. Registration ends one day prior to the event. Job search help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. By registering for this class, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). AJC staff, Tanya Wallace, will contact you with initial materials and explain the MWE registration process

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4978624. 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us for a lively discussion about The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin! Register for the discussion and you will receive a link to the zoom event prior to the discussion. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – ADULT (Zoom/Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5044173. 6:00pm-9:00pm. Come have fun with D&D, a role playing game for adults of all experience levels. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: “Hamilton” as History: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4963438. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Have you ever wondered how much of the hit musical “Hamilton” is true? Dr. Chretien Guidry of the College of Southern Maryland will be leading the 2-part discussion to explore how history and music blend together to tell Hamilton’s story and contribute to the retelling of our Nation’s foundation. Music will be involved! Appreciate Alexander Hamilton’s life through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s haunting lyrics “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” Be reveled by “The Room Where it Happens” which lays out how the federal government made lasting impactful decisions. Delve deeper into our founding era through this collection of primary source documents and images at https://www.gilderlehrman.org/sites/default/files/GLI_RevisitingtheFoundingEra_Reader.pdf This program is part of Revisiting the Founding Era, a three-year national initiative of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History presented in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Constitution Center, with generous support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, May 20, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5112009. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. If you haven’t already signed up for our Discord server, please do so using this link: https://forms.gle/2xnSYVKpBrPo8aZg6. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, May 20, 2021: TACOS Teen Advisory Council of Students https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4902229. 5:00pm-6:00pm. Teens! Calvert Library needs you! We want the library to be a safe space where teens can hang out and freely access books and information. We can’t do this in our buildings right now, but we still want to assist teens virtually. TACOS meets monthly to help us with our events and services. You can receive 1 Service Learning hour for each meeting. Register for the invite to our Discord server. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, May 21, 2021: Writers By the Bay https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4854167. 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, May 22, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Hallowing Point Park Pavilion https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943487. 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at the pavilion at Hallowing Point Park! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. . Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Hallowing Point Park Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, May 23, 2021: Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems 2 (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5075373. 3:00pm-5:00pm. Join us for Session 2 to discuss “Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems.” Exploring systemic unconscious bias and the importance of understanding its effects on society, healthcare models, and patients. The second of three sessions in a series that continues the exploration of issues identified at the September 13, 2020, Big Conversation on health care inequities. Webinar by noted expert Steven K Ragsdale, followed by Q&A. This forum is brought to you by The Big Conversation Partners in Dismantling Racism and Privilege in Southern Maryland. Please register no later than the day before to receive a zoom link to this event. This project was made possible in part by the Maryland Humanities, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Maryland Historical Trust in the Maryland Department of Planning, and the Maryland Department of labor. Any view, finding, conclusions, or recommendations expressed here do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maryland Humanities, Maryland Historical Trust, Maryland Department of Planning, or the Maryland Department of Labor. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, May 24, 2021: It’s Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5057623. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, May 24, 2021: Monday Night Movie Musings (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4901529. 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month’s movie is: “Girl With a Pearl Earring”. It is available on Hoopla through Calvert Library. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom event and join us for a lively discussion on Monday night. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. From Hoopla: “Nominated for three Academy Awards, Girl With a Pearl Earring tells the imagined, intriguing, and highly seductive story behind one of Vermeer’s greatest and most enigmatic paintings.”http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943506. 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Annmarie Sculpture Garden! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851164. 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of every month. By registering, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). For additional information contact: Shirley Garner, 443-699-5120, shirley.garner@maryland.gov, Raymond Newby, 443-699-4468 Raymond.newby@maryland.gov, George Hawley, 410-241-7586 George.hawley@maryland.gov http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, May 27, 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5091767. 10:00am-1:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Southern Branch, 13920 H. G. Trueman Road, Solomons, 410-326-5289. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, May 27, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5112010. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. If you haven’t already signed up for our Discord server, please do so using this link: https://forms.gle/2xnSYVKpBrPo8aZg6. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, May 27, 2021: Literary Bites: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5026486. 6:00pm-8:00pm. Join us, along with our friends from Calvert Library, as, each month, we read, discuss, and digest one of our favorite culinary novels. Spend the month reading the book and then join us for a discussion while we enjoy a meal featuring foods from the novel. This month, we are reading The Winemaker’s Wife by Kristin Harmel. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, May 29-31, 2021: All Calvert Library locations closed

Monday, May 31, 2021: It’s Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5057624. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, June 01, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943492 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at the Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Fairview Branch Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Writers By the Bay https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5130359 . 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, June 01, 2021: Writing Quality Policies & Procedures: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5004473 6:30pm-8:30pm. Maryland EXCELS requires participants to submit written policies & procedures at each level. This workshop is the place to learn how to develop them so that they are professional, coherent, and informative. Bring a draft or version you already have, or come to learn where to start! Also learn where to get support for editing, typing, uploading, and submitting your final product. Participants will receive 2 Core of Knowledge hours. Open to staff from all licensed child cares, early learning centers, and pre-K programs. Please register for each session you plan to attend separately. We look forward to seeing you! This monthly series is co-hosted by Calvert Library, Calvert County Family Daycare Association, and Calvert Early Childhood Advisory Council. Presented by Maryland State Department of Education. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 02, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128038 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 02, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128009 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 02, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128062 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, June 03, 2021: Pints and Private Eyes Book Discussion (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4952425 7:00pm-8:00pm. Have you always longed to drink beer and talk detective books with a librarian? Pints and Private Eyes is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction. We are currently meeting online on the first Thursday of the month from 7 – 8pm. Register for the link! Featured book: The Missing American by Kwei Quartey. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, June 04, 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center (Marina West parking lot) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4757878 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. NEW LOCATION:Marina West parking lot off Harbor Rd.Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. External venue: Marina West Parking Lot off Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch, 3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, 410-257-2411. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, June 05, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Kellam’s Field https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943498 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Kellam’s Field! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Kellam’s Field Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, June 07, 2021: It’s Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5057625 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, June 08, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Hallowing Point Park https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943502 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at the Hallowing Point Park Concession Stand Field! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Hallowing Point Park Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128063 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128039 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5128010 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center (PF) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5121285 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Front of building. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: Southern Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4940914 3:00pm-4:00pm. This is a group for caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease. Register by emailing Rev. Charles Harrell: charrell@asbury.org or Dennis Poremski: dporemski@asbury.org. You will receive a Zoom link just before the group meets. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, June 09, 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4901575 6:30pm-8:00pm. Join us this month to discuss “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. Hosted by Calvert Library Southern Branch and Lotus Kitchen, via Zoom. Please register to receive an emailed link to the discussion. The even begins at 6:30 p.m., but you may log in as early as 6:00 p.m. to chat. Registration closes at 6p.m. the day before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, June 10, 2021: Black Wall Street 100 with Hannibal B Johnson (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5056889 7:00pm-8:00pm. Hannibal B. Johnson, author of Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma, reflects on the events of the Tulsa Massacre which took place 100 years ago, May 31 – June 1, 1921, and how the historic and tragic events still reverberates today. Q&A to follow. Copies of Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma are available to purchase from Books with A Past, or to borrow from your local library. Sponsored by Friends & Foundation of Howard County Library System, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Baltimore County Public Library, Calvert Library, Charles County Public Library, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Kent County Public Library, Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, with support from Talbot County Free Library. Praise for Black Wall Street 100: The remarkable story of Tulsa’s African American community and the racial cataclysm of 1921 bear important lessons for us all. Learn more at hannibalbjohnson.com. Please register with an email address to receive an immediate registration confirmation with a link to join the class/event. This email will also contain the dial-in information if you wish to participate by telephone. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, June 10, 2021: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4896185 7:00pm-8:00pm. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker. The link to participate in this Zoom meeting will be emailed to all registrants an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, June 12, 2021: Poets’ Circle (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4782068 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Register to receive a link to participate an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, June 12, 2021: Garden Smarter: Native Grasses and Sedges https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754045 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Learn about our native grasses, sedges that add texture, movement, and serve as ground covers. Register to receive a link to participate an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, June 12, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943507 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Annmarie Sculpture Garden! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring a blanket and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. At Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center by Calvert Library, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, June 12, 2021: #calvertREADS Concert with Pierce Freelon: Summer Fun https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5038986 1:00pm-1:45pm. Join rising children’s music star Pierce Freelon for a one of a kind concert experience filmed exclusively for this event! Pierce is a children’s artist who combines hip hop beats and playful lyrics to create songs with relatable themes of family, fatherhood and joy. Join rising children’s music star Pierce Freelon for a one of a kind concert experience filmed exclusively for this event! Pierce is a children’s artist who combines hip hop beats and playful lyrics to create songs with relatable themes of family, fatherhood and joy. His first album D.a.d. is a family journal chronicling the life and times of a Black millennial father living in the South. Its first single, Daddy Daughter Day, is infectious and highlights not only Pierce’s gifts, but also that of his remarkably talented daughter, Stella.Watch this terrific concert on Crowdcast (at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/calvertreads-kick-off) or on Facebook or YouTube on June 12 at 1pm and then stay tuned after the show for your opportunity for a live conversation with Pierce Freelon! Check out Pierce’s YouTube channel to see the official music video for Daddy Daughter Day! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, June 13, 2021: Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems 3 (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5075376 3:00pm-5:00pm. Join us for Session III to discuss: “Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems: How We Can Reimagine Future Healthcare for Southern Maryland.” Please register by the day before to receive the link for this Zoom event. This project was made possible in part by the Maryland Humanities, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Maryland Historical Trust in the Maryland Department of Planning, and the Maryland Department of labor. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

