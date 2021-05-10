For the first time since 2014, and for the first time with Aaron Michael as head coach, the CSM Hawks baseball team headed to the Region XX Division II Tournament.

CSM was the #7 seed and faced the #6 seed Allegany College of Maryland Trojans on Saturday, May 8 at 12 p.m. at Allegany.

The Hawks split their doubleheader against Allegany to end the 2021 regular season. The Trojans won Game 1 7-5 in seven innings, while CSM took Game 2 by a score of 4-1 in seven innings.

Unfortunately, the Hawks lost 11-7 in 9 innings. Congrats on a great season!

